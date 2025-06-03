Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Boosted by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 170.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,892 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $45,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP opened at $176.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.95. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

