Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and traded as low as $9.86. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 89,376 shares changing hands.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, CF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

