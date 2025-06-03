Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and traded as low as $9.86. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 89,376 shares changing hands.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
