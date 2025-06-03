HBW Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,369 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIXD. Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

FIXD opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $46.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.37.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.