Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000. Verona Pharma comprises approximately 1.4% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Verona Pharma by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verona Pharma by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRNA shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $44.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

Insider Activity at Verona Pharma

In related news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 32,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $309,076.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,046,560 shares in the company, valued at $124,333,716.80. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 79,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $661,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,608,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,784,949.60. This represents a 2.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,165,064 shares of company stock worth $10,676,335 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

VRNA opened at $84.10 on Tuesday. Verona Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $84.47. The company has a quick ratio of 12.88, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.80 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.49.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $98.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

