Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 163 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid stock opened at $71.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.08 and a 200-day moving average of $64.19. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $2.0345 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

