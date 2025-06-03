Gradient Investments LLC Has $559,000 Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 105,140.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $646,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 23,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $464.57 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $408.65 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $218.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,279.42. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

