Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT) Plans Dividend of GBX 10

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 4th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.14) per share on Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is a 100.0% increase from Global Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
GOT opened at GBX 302 ($4.09) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £88.24 million, a PE ratio of 1,589.47 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 293.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 289.35. Global Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 269.40 ($3.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 310 ($4.20).
In other Global Opportunities Trust news, insider Sandy Nairn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £28,200 ($38,201.03). 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
