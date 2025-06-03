Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $865,000 Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,175 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Argus raised shares of Crown Castle to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.71.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.4%

CCI stock opened at $99.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $850,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,563.36. The trade was a 28.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,571 shares in the company, valued at $11,762,542.98. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

