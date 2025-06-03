Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 799,300 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the April 30th total of 943,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Femasys Trading Down 5.7%

NASDAQ:FEMY opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Femasys has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -2.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Femasys had a negative net margin of 1,435.77% and a negative return on equity of 141.49%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Femasys will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Femasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Femasys by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Femasys by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 37,675 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Femasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Femasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FEMY. Jones Trading lowered their price objective on shares of Femasys from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Femasys from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

