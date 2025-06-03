Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 799,300 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the April 30th total of 943,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Femasys Trading Down 5.7%
NASDAQ:FEMY opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Femasys has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -2.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21.
Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Femasys had a negative net margin of 1,435.77% and a negative return on equity of 141.49%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Femasys will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Femasys
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on FEMY. Jones Trading lowered their price objective on shares of Femasys from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Femasys from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th.
View Our Latest Analysis on FEMY
About Femasys
Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Femasys
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Ulta’s Beautiful Q1 Earnings Report Points to More Gains Ahead
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Top 3 ETFs Defense Hawks Are Buying
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Zscaler Will Hit $360 Soon: Here’s the How and Why
Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.