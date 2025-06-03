EWG Elevate Inc. Increases Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $121.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.70. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $126.12.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

