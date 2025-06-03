ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,284,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,025,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,741,000 after purchasing an additional 217,230 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,679,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,697,000 after purchasing an additional 617,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,246,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,065,000 after purchasing an additional 96,586 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of BSCW opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $21.66.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0885 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

