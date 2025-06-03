DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Short Interest Update

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

DYNR opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. DynaResource has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04.

DynaResource, Inc engages in the investment, exploration, and management of precious and base metal properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc metals. Its property comprises the San Jose de Gracia property comprising 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in the northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

