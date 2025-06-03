Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Stake Lifted by Level Financial Advisors

Level Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,031 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 4.0% of Level Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Level Financial Advisors owned 0.16% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $11,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,231,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,836,000 after buying an additional 1,310,704 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,907,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,398,000 after purchasing an additional 170,221 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,874,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,278,000 after purchasing an additional 31,312 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,752,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,014,000 after acquiring an additional 586,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,696,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,100,000 after acquiring an additional 128,846 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $35.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.