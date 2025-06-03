Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 78,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,165,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 49,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,021,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $847,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $1,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3%

Deere & Company stock opened at $507.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $542.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Baird R W lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.19.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

