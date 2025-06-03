Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Credo Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. Credo Technology Group updated its Q1 2026 guidance to EPS.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRDO opened at $62.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -417.67 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.70. Credo Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CRDO shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $2,737,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,048,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,578,921.54. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $154,442.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 608,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,800,531.50. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,665 shares of company stock valued at $19,795,531 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 128.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 310,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,235,000 after buying an additional 589,151 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Featured Articles

