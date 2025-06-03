Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Constellation Brands worth $55,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,534,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,188,000 after buying an additional 1,821,969 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,755,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,946,000 after buying an additional 324,690 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $1,242,976,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,844,000 after purchasing an additional 63,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,901,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.74.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $589,376.04. This represents a 50.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $174.13 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.46 and a 12-month high of $265.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

