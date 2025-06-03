Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYT. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 16,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $827,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Down 6.3%

IYT opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $696.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.26. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $54.02 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.36.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

