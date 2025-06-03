Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) is Orser Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Orser Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Carpenter Technology makes up approximately 4.2% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 3.4% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 3,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 19,404.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 479,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 476,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 27.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $678,566.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,647.12. This represents a 33.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Shares of CRS opened at $240.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.44. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $95.17 and a twelve month high of $240.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.33%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

