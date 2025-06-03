Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $41.30 Million Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $41,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,049,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,251,000. Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,583,000. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,190,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,576,000 after buying an additional 59,867 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PPA opened at $133.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $133.98.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

