Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 745 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 740.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Susquehanna cut their price objective on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $906.00.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $746.53 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $688.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $709.22. The company has a market capitalization of $293.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

