Bank & Trust Co Sells 1,245 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Mercury General makes up approximately 1.1% of Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mercury General by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercury General by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury General by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. NDVR Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury General by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Mercury General by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Mercury General Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $65.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $80.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average is $59.27.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $1.71. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Mercury General had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Equities analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Mercury General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.61%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

