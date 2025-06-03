Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,712,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 2.8%

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $403.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $379.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.57. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $495.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.88.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

