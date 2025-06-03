37,990 Shares in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Purchased by Myriad Asset Management US LP

Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,000. PDD accounts for approximately 1.9% of Myriad Asset Management US LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 939.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.
PDD Stock Down 0.1%
PDD stock opened at $96.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.11 and a 12 month high of $155.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.
About PDD
PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.
