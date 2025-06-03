180 Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,522,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after buying an additional 3,342,330 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 9,850,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,452,000 after buying an additional 507,578 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,021,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,570,000 after buying an additional 1,731,873 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 5,950,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,737,000 after buying an additional 241,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,806,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,337,000 after buying an additional 313,851 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 0.5%

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

