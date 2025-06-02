Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Stock Price Down 6% – Time to Sell?

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.36. 966,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,359,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZETA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zeta Global from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zeta Global from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average is $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 268,710 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,544,000 after purchasing an additional 112,238 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 273.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56,910 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 822,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 564,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

