Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $133,000 Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,827,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,545 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,328,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,835 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,793,000 after acquiring an additional 58,444 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,014,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,382,000 after acquiring an additional 930,701 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,412,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,931 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLN has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of HLN stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.24. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

