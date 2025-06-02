Worth Asset Management LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank grew its position in Republic Services by 5.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 46,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 447,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 9.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 39,024.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,226,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Republic Services from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.44.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $257.61 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.81 and a 1-year high of $257.93. The firm has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.87 and a 200-day moving average of $227.47.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.