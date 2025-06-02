Worth Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,309,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,904,000 after buying an additional 989,710 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 399,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,825,000 after acquiring an additional 15,344 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average is $49.63. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $49.81.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

