Woodstock Corp Has $263,000 Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Woodstock Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Watsco were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $443.35 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $435.58 and a 52 week high of $571.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $480.08 and its 200 day moving average is $493.47.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.36). Watsco had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Watsco from $475.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $486.67.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

