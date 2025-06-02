Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target to $161.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $166.00 to $161.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.14.

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $149.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $114.85 and a one year high of $203.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.88.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth about $432,772,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,292,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,321,000 after purchasing an additional 900,283 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,681,000 after purchasing an additional 863,326 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth about $112,887,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 63.4% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,555,000 after acquiring an additional 494,637 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Further Reading

