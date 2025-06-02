Wall Street Zen Downgrades AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) to Sell

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $223.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.86.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $206.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.00. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $180.40 and a 12 month high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $693.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,060,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,627,000 after buying an additional 55,588 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,761.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

