Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $540.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $511.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.28. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

