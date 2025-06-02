Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,142,000 after buying an additional 2,603,248 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $529,562,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,420 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,309.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,522,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,357 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $227.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.