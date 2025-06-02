Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Moller Wealth Partners

Moller Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,474.1% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 4,825,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,903,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647,759 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,867,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,693,000 after buying an additional 2,456,689 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 737.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,792,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,508,000 after buying an additional 1,578,387 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $78.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.22 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

