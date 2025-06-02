Towerpoint Wealth LLC Purchases 548 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $131,000.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.84. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $51.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

