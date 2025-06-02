The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Moller Wealth Partners

Moller Wealth Partners increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,244,463,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20,758.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,951,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,087,000 after buying an additional 7,913,335 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $1,010,685,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,195.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,222,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,398,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $169.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $156.58 and a 52-week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.52.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

