The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) to Buy

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $101.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $84.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on ARCB. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

Get ArcBest alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ARCB

ArcBest Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $62.77 on Monday. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $55.19 and a 52 week high of $129.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.68.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). ArcBest had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $967.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArcBest will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ArcBest

In other news, CFO John Matthew Beasley purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.89 per share, with a total value of $52,423.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,754.38. This trade represents a 9.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 33,386 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in ArcBest by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.