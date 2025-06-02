Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Holdings Boosted by XXEC Inc.

XXEC Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 64.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,863 shares during the quarter. Teradyne comprises about 8.5% of XXEC Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $9,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.9% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 37,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 334,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,667,000 after buying an additional 27,132 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $77.79 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.32.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $685.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group set a $130.00 price objective on Teradyne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TER

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.