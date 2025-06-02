Taiko (TAIKO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $66.01 Million

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Taiko has a market cap of $66.01 million and $14.61 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Taiko coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00000540 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Taiko has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 117,565,165 coins. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz.

Buying and Selling Taiko

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 117,565,165.27316965 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 0.57474039 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $13,852,173.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Taiko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Taiko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

