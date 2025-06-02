Sweeney & Michel LLC Invests $450,000 in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 100,400.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period.

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $56.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.83. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.16.

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

