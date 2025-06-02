Sweeney & Michel LLC Invests $302,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $1,018,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $723,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. Tandem Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $4,623,000. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 293,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,046,000 after buying an additional 213,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $516.69 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The stock has a market cap of $323.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $478.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.97.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

