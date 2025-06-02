Sweeney & Michel LLC Invests $2.04 Million in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 0.8% of Sweeney & Michel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $231.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.26. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $232.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

