Summit Global Investments Reduces Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Summit Global Investments cut its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,925 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 175,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of -52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.08. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -482.35%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price objective on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, insider Mohit Ramani acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,138.20. This trade represents a 11.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

