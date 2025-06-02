Summit Global Investments Boosts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on ONEOK from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. US Capital Advisors upgraded ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.69.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $80.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.19. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $75.48 and a one year high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.47%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

