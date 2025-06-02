Strong Tower Advisory Services Boosts Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,345,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,377 shares during the quarter. Franklin BSP Realty Trust makes up about 4.1% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $17,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRT. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,322 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 39,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,139 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 958,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 142,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 89,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,475,000. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $11.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 84.89, a quick ratio of 90.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $907.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.86%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 208.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBRT shares. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Jones Trading dropped their price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

