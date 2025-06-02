Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 2nd (ANL, APLD, ARVN, BASE, BNL, BPMC, CDTX, CHTR, CNC, CP)

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2025

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, June 2nd:

Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partners. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $129.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $128.00.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $410.00 price target on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $84.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $91.00 price target on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

IG Design Group (LON:IGR) had its under review rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc..

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $164.00 target price on the stock.

ME Group International (LON:MEGP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 305 ($4.10) target price on the stock.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BWS Financial. BWS Financial currently has a $31.50 target price on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $278.00 price target on the stock.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $57.50.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $263.00 target price on the stock.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

