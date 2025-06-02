Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 2nd (ANL, APLD, ARVN, BASE, BNL, BPMC, CDTX, CHTR, CNC, CP)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, June 2nd:
Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the stock.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $129.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $128.00.
Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $410.00 price target on the stock.
Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $84.00.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $91.00 price target on the stock.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.
First Advantage (NYSE:FA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
IG Design Group (LON:IGR) had its under review rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc..
Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $164.00 target price on the stock.
ME Group International (LON:MEGP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 305 ($4.10) target price on the stock.
Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BWS Financial. BWS Financial currently has a $31.50 target price on the stock.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $145.00 target price on the stock.
Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $278.00 price target on the stock.
Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.
NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $57.50.
NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the stock.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.
Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.
TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $263.00 target price on the stock.
Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Receive News & Ratings for Adlai Nortye Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adlai Nortye Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.