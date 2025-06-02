Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 2nd (ANL, APLD, ARVN, BASE, BNL, BPMC, CDTX, CHTR, CNC, CP)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, June 2nd:

Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partners. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $129.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $128.00.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $410.00 price target on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $84.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $91.00 price target on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

IG Design Group (LON:IGR) had its under review rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc..

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $164.00 target price on the stock.

ME Group International (LON:MEGP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 305 ($4.10) target price on the stock.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BWS Financial. BWS Financial currently has a $31.50 target price on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $278.00 price target on the stock.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $57.50.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $263.00 target price on the stock.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

