Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Sells £47,808.40 in Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 119,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.54), for a total value of £47,808.40 ($64,345.09).
Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 10th, Thomas Spain sold 33,396 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.39), for a total transaction of £9,684.84 ($13,034.78).
- On Thursday, March 13th, Thomas Spain sold 94,036 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.43), for a total transaction of £30,091.52 ($40,500.03).
- On Friday, March 7th, Thomas Spain sold 82,200 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.43), for a total transaction of £26,304 ($35,402.42).
Staffline Group Stock Down 3.0%
LON STAF opened at GBX 39.40 ($0.53) on Monday. Staffline Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 46 ($0.62). The stock has a market cap of £51.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.71, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 30.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.93.
About Staffline Group
Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.
