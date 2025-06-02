SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,011 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 7.3% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $9,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 19,476 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $853,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,347,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $39.75 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $40.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.28. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

