SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $422.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $408.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.95. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $366.32 and a fifty-two week high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

