SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 657,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 719,269 shares.The stock last traded at $23.02 and had previously closed at $22.90.

SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $21.99.

Get SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 544.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 369,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 312,516 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 105,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 34,797 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 43,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 31,145 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 219,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 16,407 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 350,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.